ATLANTA (CBS46/CNN) -- Teens and others looking to get their first driver's license will not have to face the challenge of passing a driving test thanks to the coronavirus and the most recent executive order issued by Governor Brian Kemp.
That order said that provided new drivers meet all other requirements, those holding instructional permits can qualify for their licenses without having to take the "comprehensive on-the-road driving test."
That means teens can get their license when they turn 16 without getting in a car with a test administrator. The change is in effect until the expiration of the state's Public Health State of Emergency, which Kemp has extended to May 13.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
