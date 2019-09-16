DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County residents received some good news on Monday when officials announced that the water was safe to consume in all parts of the county, including Dunwoody.
The county said Monday morning they found no E. Coli at the 10 sampling stations. However, one sample did have inconsistent readings that required officials to do more sampling and analysis in Dunwoody.
Authorities have confirmed that the water supply in all areas of the county is now safe for consumption.
The advisory was issued after thunderstorms Friday evening led to power outages at the Scott Candler water treatment plant in the northern part of the county, forcing businesses to shutdown and an inconvenience for residents.
“I feel bad for the businesses the ones shut down its awful they are trying to make a living like us right i hope they get it fixed soon.” Says Doug Phillips who noticed Chick-Fil-A was closed in Dunwoody.
Everyone is thankful the water is safe to drink again.
