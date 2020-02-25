PALMETTO, Ga. (CBS46) - The cause of a house fire which killed a Coweta county man is not considered suspicious. Flames broke out around 8:30 p.m. February 22 at a home on Shell Road in Palmetto.
First responders located the body of Jerry McMichael, 77, in the yard outside the home.
“The single-family residence was completely destroyed by the blaze,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Due to the severity of the damages to the structure, a cause and origin of the fire cannot be determined. No foul play is suspected at this time.”
McMichael is the eighteenth victim to perish in a Georgia fire in 2020.
