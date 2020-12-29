A signature audit of absentee ballots in Cobb County has concluded a 99.99 percent accuracy of the signature verification procedures. The Secretary of State's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reviewed 15,118 of the 150,431 absentee ballots received by the county.
Following the results of Georgia's presidential election the Trump campaign requested a hand recount, machine recount and signature audit to verify President-elect Joe Biden's win.
“The Secretary of State’s office has always been focused on calling balls and strikes in elections and, in this case, three strikes against the voter fraud claims and they’re out,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “We conducted a statewide hand recount that reaffirmed the initial tally, and a machine recount at the request of the Trump campaign that also reaffirmed the original tally. This audit disproves the only credible allegations the Trump campaign had against the strength of Georgia’s signature match processes.”
The audit further concluded there were no fraudulent absentee ballots. Two ballots that were questioned were found to have been “mistakenly signed by the elector’s spouse,” and in the other, the voter “reported signing the front of the envelope only.”
In both cases, the identified voters filled out the ballots themselves.
The Secretary of State's Office adds they, along with the GBI, were instructed to, “analyze and compare the known signatures, markings, and identifying information of the elector as stored in databases with the signature, markings, and identifying information on the elector’s ABM ballot oath envelope.”
