ATLANTA (CBS46) — As the war marches on in Ukraine, those in metro Atlanta with ties to the two countries watch in agony.
“These are the streets that I grew up on,” said Alex Khodorkovsky, who now lives in Atlanta, but was born in Ukraine and spend roughly 15 years in Russia.
Khodorkovsky know the difference and similarities between the two countries very well.
He’s a Ukrainian but owns a travel agency called GotoRussia.
He posted a statement on the website Thursday condemning the attacks in Ukraine.
“For me, a Ukrainian, it’s very difficult to promote a county that’s aggressor right now, that’s killing my country. I still haven’t come to terms with what to do with it,” said Khodorkovsky.
He said he talked with a cousin in Kiev on Thursday morning.
“They don’t’ know where to go. There really is no place to go. You don’t know where to run,” Khodorkovsky said.
Svitlana Wilson is also trying to stay in contact with friends and family in Ukraine. She moved to metro Atlanta six years ago and now lives in Alpharetta.
She has already learned of the deaths of two friends.
"Unfortunately I received this news early this morning that one of my good friends that I was, I’ve known her forever, since I was born, and she lived like two houses away from me, she was killed in the bombing, and another friend of mine, she was injured badly and taken to the hospital in critical condition and she didn’t make it," said Wilson.
We talked with those with Russian heritage as well.
“Regular people are the ones who suffer. I wish they could talk and find solutions talking, not shooting each other,” said Yakov Dubin, who is from Saint Petersburg, Russia, and opposes the war.
Dubin has lived in the United States for roughly 30 years. When he left Russia, Ukraine was a part of the 15 republics of the USSR.
“For me, Ukraine fighting Russia. It’s like the United States fighting Canada. It’s like your left lung attacking your right lung,” he explained.
Based on conversations with friends back in Russia, he said while there are devout supporters of Putin, many Russians oppose this war.
“I have a lot of friends still in Russia and I talk with them on Facebook and I would say it’s probably 50-50. A lot of people are staunch supporters of Putin. But a lot of people are ashamed. I spoke to a couple of my friends and they’re ashamed what’s going on.”
