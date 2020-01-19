HENRY COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- The Henry County Fire Department made quick work of a house fire early Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to a house fire call on Willow Lane near McDonough.
They arrived at the residence and quickly knocked down the fire.
Then they did a search of the residence and did not find any occupants.
No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
