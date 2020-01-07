DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) Five adults and a child are okay after fire ripped through their Gwinnett County home early Tuesday morning.
The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at the home on the 3000 block of Dogwood Street near downtown Duluth.
When crews arrived on scene, the basement was fully engulfed in flames. The first floor of the home actually collapsed into the basement, forcing firefighters to battle the blaze from outside.
The interior of the home sustained extensive damage and is being called "unstable."
No word on what caused the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting those affected.
