ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) Several people have been affected by a fire that ripped through an apartment complex in Roswell early Thursday morning.
Officials say the fire affected as many as 20 units at the Crossings at Holcombe Bridge in Roswell. Officials also say no injuries were reported and everyone has been accounted for.
It's unclear how the started or where it began. The fire is still under investigation.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.