ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- No-knock warrants are once again being debated after only one officer was indicted after being involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
“No-knock warrants are really born out of a more oppressive kind of policing and not the kind of community policing that we need to experience in 2020,” said Mawuli Davis a civil rights attorney at Davis Bozeman Law.
First introduced in the 1970s according to the DEA, the method was considered a way to prevent criminals from destroying evidence. Experts believe the tactic leaves far too much room for error.
“These no-knock warrants are incredibly dangerous," said Will Claiborne a civil rights attorney at The Claiborne Firm. "They get executed at hours of the night that are late in the night or very early in the morning, when individuals are asleep, it’s a disorienting time, and it’s a natural inclination for all of us to defend ourselves.”
Ex-officers who spoke with CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy say they don’t think these types of warrants are good or bad, and that each case needs to be considered individually when deciding to obtain the warrants.
They say these no-knock warrants can help when going into deadly situations. In the Breonna Taylor incident, the Kentucky attorney general said evidence shows police did announce themselves -- despite having a no-knock warrant. Taylor’s boyfriend who was in the home at the time disputes this claim.
“Law enforcement has the resources to surveil these locations and to know when the best time is to execute those warrants, they just choose to execute them in a different way.”
