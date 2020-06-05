STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in DeKalb County are working an active shooting investigation.
Police say a black male in his early 20's was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 7100 block of Rockbridge Road Friday evening at 6.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No suspects have been identified.
