SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46)- Officials are doing all they can to extinguish a fire that has been burning at the Landfill on Bishop Road for over five months.
South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said that the owner of the illegal landfill, Tandy Ross Bullock, has been uncooperative and was re-arrested February 13.
State Representative Debra Bazemore wants to assure residents they are working aggressively to get the fire out, but because of legal issues she said they can’t act as quickly as she would like.
“It had to be shown that he was unwilling to even try to help put this out. It's on private property. You can’t just go on private property and just take over and he has equipment in the way, so we had to take all the steps necessary and I know it seems like a long time but we are working together aggressively to get this problem resolved,” she told CBS46 reporter Aiyana Cristal.
An environmental board voted Friday to spend $500,000 in public funds to extinguish the fire.
