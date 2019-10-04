DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- No verdict came down Friday in the Robert Olsen murder trial.
Olsen is charged with murdering Anthony Hill, a naked, unarmed veteran. The shooting happened at The Heights at Chamblee apartment complex in 2015.
The jury left around 3 p.m. on Friday after they were unable to reach a verdict. Jurors were dismissed early because one of them had a prior obligation. Deliberations begin at 10:05 Friday morning. About 30 minutes later they passed a note to the judge with three questions on it.
Jurors requested a transcript of Lyn Anderson’s testimony, along with his police reports. Anderson is the police officer who responded to the scene shortly after the shooting. He testified that Olsen told him 26-year-old Anthony Hill pounded on him before he opened fire.
The jury also requested the transcript of the GBI interview with Robert Olsen.
The judge denied the above requests and asked the jury to use memory of the testimony.
The jury then asked to re-watch several witness videos from the scene. They watched video recorded by a neighbor of the aftermath of the shooting. They also watched two videos of Anthony Hill walking and crawling nude around his apartment complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.