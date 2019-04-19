HENRY COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- A World War II veteran who had been living in a home with a leaky roof, rotted flooring and no heat or A/C is much more comfortable now, after the American Legion stepped in to help him out.
American Legion 516 helps vets who need work done on their homes. Vets like 93 year old Alonzo Goodman in Henry County.
He bought his home over 40 years ago. But recently, it needed serious help.
"It was living condition, but it was in bad shape," Goodman told CBS46 News. "I needed air condition, I needed plumbing and wiring, they did all of that."
"We have a slogan that no veteran is left behind and we know there's a great need," said Alton Head, the post commander of American Legion 516.
The American Legion organization secured a donation from Home Depot for the materials. Nail Heating and Air replaced the A/C unit. Then, the group volunteered thousands of man hours to get the work done.
"We repainted, removed the flooring and there was some siding on the side of the house so we repaired that was well."
But Post 516 didn't stop there. They replaced the floors and sheet wall and gave Goodman new kitchen appliances.
"I love it. The microwave and stove are matching. I love it, the cabinet. I love everything," said Goodman.
But Goodman says the best part of the rehab is this summer he won't have to worry. "It was hot, I had to sleep with the door open, I won't have to worry. I'm gonna keep cool this summer."
The American Legion says they perform several home rehabs for vets each year. To find out how you can help go to wbhlegion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.