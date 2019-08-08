MIAMI (CBS46) -- NOAA forecasters believe the end of El Niño could set the stage for a more active Atlantic hurricane season this year.
According to NOAA, the likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season is up from 30 percent in May to 45 percent at the beginning of August. The official Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook forecasts 10-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes (Category 3 or above on the Saffir-Simpson Scale).
“El Niño typically suppresses Atlantic hurricane activity but now that it’s gone, we could see a busier season ahead,” said NOAA lead seasonal hurricane forecaster Gerry Bell. “This evolution, combined with the more conducive conditions associated with the ongoing high-activity era for Atlantic hurricanes that began in 1995, increases the likelihood of above-normal activity this year.”
In an average year, the Atlantic hurricane season produces 12 named storms with six hurricanes and three major hurricanes. Two named systems have formed thus far in the Atlantic hurricane season that runs through November, Andrea and Barry.
NOAA pointed out in their updated forecast that their numbers are not a landfall forecast which are only predictable about a week before a storm reaches a coastline and also depends on short-term weather patterns.
