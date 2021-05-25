ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It’s Big, it’s white, and if you’ve driven down Northside Drive, you’ve probably seen.
The “Dome In The City" event space sits right in the heart of Vine City, and new venue has drawn some criticism from residents in the past.
“I live 3,000 feet away and hear the noise as if it was right outside my door, and so can my neighbors,” Darryl Graham said.
Those are complaints that the Vine City Civic association told CBS46 News they take seriously.
“Every single complaint that has been addressed to us to the officials here at the Dome and they have worked to remedy every single one of them,” Bishop John Lewis of the Vine City Civic Association said.
Which is exactly why CBS46 received a first-hand look at the Dome Tuesday morning. Atlanta City Council Member Antonio Brown said he’s worked closely with the Sound Engineer of the venue to mitigate the sound issue.
“The solution is to redirect the sound from being projected towards the community and we’re directing it towards the Home Depot backyard,” Brown explained.
In addition the venue has also added a limiter to sound out puts which lowers speaker power, and added sound barriers. Solutions all three parties believe will lead to quieter nights in Vine City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.