Nominate a deserving essential worker for a closet makeover

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A custom home organization company is asking you to nominate an essential worker to win a closet makeover.
“I responded, sent a few pictures, wrote a little essay about how awesome she is,” said Teri Williams.
Teri Williams nominated her daughter, Alexa Hudgins, to Closets By Design’s essential worker closet giveaway.
“She’s a fashionista in addition to being an incredible nurse, and deserves a new closet,” Williams added about her daughter. The 24-year-old just graduated from nursing school in December.
She said she never imagined starting my nursing career in the middle of a global pandemic. She’s now a registered nurse at Emory’s Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Sandy Springs.
“I take care of patients that have had different kinds of heart problems, but mostly have had open heart surgery,” Hudgins said.
So, to show how much the hard work of all essential workers, like Alexa, mean to Closets By Design, they started a contest.
“We decided to give away a $5,000 custom closet makeover,” said Steve Parmer, owner of Closets by Design Atlanta.
Whether they work in hospitals, grocery stores, farms, meatpacking plants, public transit…you name it… they can be nominated.
“The contest wraps up on May 31st, and while we’re still encouraging people to enter and win our national contest, we wanted to surprise you today,” added Parmer.
Alexa told CBS46’s Melissa Stern she’d love to be able to organize and color coordinate her closet.
“Well, you’re going to be able to, they’re going to give you a closet makeover!” Melissa told Alexa over a Zoom call.
“Oh My Gosh, I’m so excited!” Hudgins said.
And for essential workers like Alexa, it means the world to know their sacrifices aren’t going unnoticed.
“It’s been really amazing to see the outpouring of love that has been given to us across the community and across the world right now, so it’s been wonderful,” added Hudgins.
For more information on how to nominate someone:
CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE CONTEST PAGE.
The contest can also be found on the Closets by Design Facebook page. It’s pinned on a post at the top of the page: https://www.facebook.com/closetsbydesign
The contest is open for residents ages 18 and up in the United States and Canada from now until May 31st.
Participants can visit the Closets By Design essential worker closet giveaway page and nominate an essential worker.
Fill out all the boxes on the form and explain in 500 words or less why this person is amazing and deserves this amazing prize.
