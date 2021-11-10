ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Hawks, Clorox and Atlanta Public Schools have launched the Year of the Teach Initiative.
The initiative kicked off Nov. 8 and will continue through March 4. APS teachers can be nominated by anyone to receive Clorox cleaning supplies for their schools and two tickets for a Hawks game at State Farm Arena.
“On behalf of APS, I am thrilled that Clorox and the Hawks are continuing their support through the Year of the Teacher initiative,” said Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent, Atlanta Public Schools. “Our teachers work tirelessly each day to help our students reach their maximum potential. It means a great deal to them, and to me, to have this recognition opportunity. Thank you, Clorox and the Atlanta Hawks, for acknowledging and celebrating their work!”
In addition, each honoree will be recognized at the game and will be provided a $500 gift card for school supplies.
In September, the Hawks and Clorox previously joined forces to donate $100,000 and $10,000 worth of Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes to Atlanta Public Schools. The donation was presented by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins to a group of teachers, staff and students at Emma Hutchinson Elementary School. The multiyear partnership between the Hawks and Clorox began in April 2021.
To nominate a teacher from Atlanta Public Schools, visit Hawks.com/Teacher.
