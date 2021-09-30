ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Greater Atlanta McDonald’s Golden Grants are back for the fourth year, and it’s time to start getting nominations in!
The grants, which are 100% funded by local McDonald’s Owner/ Operators, are available for programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education, and growth for students K-12.
Twelve grants totaling $40,000 will be awarded to organizations that include creativity, innovation, need, and hands-on application of projects such as arts and crafts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, and sports programs.
McDonald's will award one $20,000 grant, one $10,000 grant, and ten $1,000 grants.
Educators and individuals whose efforts qualify can submit one Gold Grant application until November 15.
Grant recipients will be selected by February 1.
