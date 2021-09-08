ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Grady Hospital made a major announcement Wednesday amid the continued surge in COVID-19.
With many hospitals contending with dwindling availability of space in ICU's, Grady Hospital made the decision to cancel all non-essential surgeries as the health care system nationwide strains under the weight of rising COVID-19 cases.
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Georgia, Grady Memorial Hospital announced Wednesday the cancellation of all non-essential surgeries. Hospital officials acknowledged the inconvenience this would cause many patients, but also made clear their reasoning for such a decision.
Grady Hospital CEO John M. Haupert released the following statement:
"The Labor Day weekend proved to be labor-intensive at Grady. Seriously ill patients with COVID-19 and other significant health issues inundated the hospital. And because other hospitals in the area are just as full, our weekend-long total diversion status did little to slow the steady stream of ambulance-delivered patients. And remember, like any other hospital, it is our responsibility to always care for anyone who comes through our doors – we will never turn anyone away.
Because of the strain this is putting on the health system, our patients, and our staff, we must make some changes to the way we operate. As of today, we are canceling non-essential outpatient surgery and procedures. We will regularly review patient volumes to determine when we can resume those services. We are working through this as best we can, all while watching closely for a potential post-holiday COVID-19 surge
We realize this is a decision that will inconvenience our patients but is necessary under these extraordinary circumstances to keep our patients and staff safe."
As of 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Health reported 5,203 deaths with 497 hospitalizations across the state.
