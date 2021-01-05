A non-functioning ballot scanner at a voting location in Peachtree Corners was repaired and is working normally now.
The voters who were supposed to use the machine Tuesday morning were asked to turn in a paper ballot instead and there were no disruptions or delays due to problems with the machine.
Overall, few issues have been reported across the metro Atlanta area as Election Day voters hit the polls. The election has seen a record turnout among in-person, early voters and absentee/mail-in votes. More than 3 million votes were cast as of Monday night, which was a record for any runoff election in Georgia history.
For more on the election, click over to the CBS46 Election Live Blog for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.