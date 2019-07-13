ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) For the Kid in All of Us, a non-profit organization, will hold a cocktail party Saturday evening to raise money and collect backpacks and supplies for underserved metro Atlanta children headed back to school.
The 14th annual Backpack in the Park will be held in Piedmont Park’s Magnolia Hall from 6p.m. – 10p.m. CBS46’s Daniel Wilkerson is a member of the For the Kid in all of Us (FTK) volunteer board and will work as an organizer of Saturday’s event.
FTK hopes to collect enough donations, backpacks and supplies to help more than 3,500 children this year. Since 2006, the organization has provided its beneficiaries more than 24,500 backpacks to give to children. Its beneficiaries include Atlanta Public Schools, Aid Atlanta, East Lake Foundation and Atlanta Children’s Shelter and others.
FTK is also known for its Toy Party and Silent Auction which has collected more than 53,000 toys for metro Atlanta’s undeserved children.
Click here for information on donating backpacks or money to FTK.
