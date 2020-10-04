ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta non-profit spent the weekend collecting gently used bikes for those in need. Bikes 4 Kidz held bike collection events Saturday and Sunday in an effort to help kids ride into healthier, happier childhoods.
To date, the organization has given away over 38,000 bikes nationally in its nine markets.
More than 10 locations opened over the weekend to accept bike donations. Some of those locations are still accepting donations. If you can help, click here for a list of locations still accepting donations.
