ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Alli Neal and her husband David Neal founded Revved Up Kids to give children the skills to defend themselves against child sex predators.
They teach self-defense classes for children from kindergarten to middle school.
“We are teaching them very simply, intuitive self-defense tactics,” said Alli Neal. “It’s not martial arts. It doesn’t take forever and ever to practice and learn it. It’s really easy things that would cause enough pain to an attacker that the person would let go so the child can run to safety. That’s the goal.”
The group's work is growing across Metro Atlanta. New classes roll out in February with Decatur and Roswell police.
“The earlier we are able to reach a child, the more successful we are going to be,” Neal said. “The average age of a sexual abuse victim is nine years old.”
RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) reports that every nine minutes child protective services finds or substantiates claims of child sex abuse in the United States, according to research conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The non-profit has trained nearly 40,000 kids over the last decade and the team is now hoping to expand into schools across the state. Neal says the passage of Erin's Law by the Georgia General Assembly requires all public schools to teach sex abuse training in school. Neal says Revved Up Kids is revamping its school curriculum of hopes of having it adopted as a statewide curriculum.
“For the kids, it’s empowering,” Neal said. “Most kids don’t really feel comfortable standing up to someone who is older and more powerful than them, especially an adult. So, we are giving the kids permission to do that. If somebody is violating your personal boundaries, if somebody is trying to do something inappropriate with you, you’re allowed to say no and guess what, you’re allowed to defend yourself if you have to and get away,” she added.
One thing that's changed over the years is that predators access to kids through social media and multi-player internet game rooms.
“It’s a new avenue for predators to access our children,” Neal told CBS46. “They are still using the same old lures that they have been forever, but now they have this new way to reach children.
Neal says parents need to become involved in the internet gaming and social media with their children to know what to look out for.
For more information on child self-defense classes, click here.
