One million new Black-owned businesses nationwide by 2030 is more than a dream for an Atlanta CEO -- he is on target to make it happen.
John Hope Bryant is the founder of Operation Hope, a nonprofit organization working to disrupt poverty and empower inclusion for low- and moderate-income youth and adults.
He has partnered with iHeart Atlanta to help with some of the greatest challenges facing those who hope to become small businesses owners.
One Million Black Businesses helps with things like creating a business plan, getting startup capital and a good credit score. Lawyers and accounting firms are providing free services as well.
Bryant’s goal is to create one million Black businesses by his target of 9 years. Click here to learn more.
