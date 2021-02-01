A veteran’s nonprofit group charged with finding jobs for veterans and military spouses says it assisted a record number of veterans during the pandemic.
Hire Heroes USA says it helped 11,580 transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses to find meaningful employment in 2020.
That number, according to the organization, is a record number and shows the 11th year of growth in annual hire totals.
The group provides free job search assistance to U.S. military members, veterans and their spouses.
“Despite a global pandemic and other external challenges, Hire Heroes USA had its most successful year in our organization’s history,” said Andrew Sandoe, Hire Heroes USA CEO. “This is thanks to our staff, who served as a vital resource for military families in such an uncertain time.”
In addition, the group reported the average salary for those hired was $60, 915.
“Every single one of those 11,580 people hired in 2020 found financial stability, a new purpose and they made American communities stronger. In a time when veterans and their spouses needed our support, I’m proud we were there to answer the call,” said Hire Heroes USA COO Ross Dickman.
Veterans or spouses looking for employment assistance should check https://www.hireheroesusa.org/careers/.
