ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Nonprofit Hosea Helps is now providing COVID-19 grants without the red tape.
Residents struggling financially can now get help from an unexpected organization, Hosea Helps, a nonprofit known for feeding those in need, is offering up to $3,000 for those impacted by the pandemic.
Elizabeth Wright is among the recipients. “I had a brief illness and I was out work. I was just getting back in the market for employment and then the pandemic occurred,” said Wright.
To make matters worse, Wright’s husband Randolph was then let go from his job. “Being furloughed because of the pandemic that left us at place where you go from having income and being able to set a budget to having no income at all,” said Randolph.
The Wrights said they had nowhere to turn and then they heard about the Hosea Helps financial assistance program. “At the end of the month the federal assistance is going to end and there’s going to be thousands of people that are going to be subjected to evictions and foreclosures and if it hadn’t been for Hosea Feeds we would have been on that list,” added Randolph.
Hosea Helps C.O.O Afemo Omilani says they want to help others in a similar situation. “City of Atlanta with Hosea Helps is saying let’s be proactive let’s deal with this now. And offer up to $3,000 for rent and utility assistance for families that are struggling,” said Omilani.
The program also provides grants to homeowners like Levi Butler who was behind on his mortgage because of the pandemic. “Hosea has helped me because they came at a time during the greatest need,” Omilani.
To apply call 404-755-3353.
