Say yes to the dress...especially when it's free!
On Veterans Day a nonprofit made a magical moment even more special for three brides preparing to tie the knot.
Inside a Kennesaw bridal shop Michelle Haag, a registered nurse, was pinching herself. Whichever dress she wanted, she could have no matter the cost.
"I was a little girl and I always couldn’t’ wait for my wedding, I couldn’t wait to find my prince charming and like its happening now," said Haag.
Operation wedding gown is a free giveaway that pairs veterans and front line health care workers with the perfect dress. It all seemed too good to be true for military veteran Brianna Ryan.
"Like the wedding day can be extremely stressful and especially with Covid and having to like, to save more because we just moved in May and we are going to have to move again by like next August," said Ryan. "That’s like big expenses. So, anything simple like a wedding dress or like a cake, like anything is…it helps a lot."
Haag traveled all the way from Chattanooga, Tennessee to Kennesaw to say yes to the dress. The special day makes Ryan's assignments and deployments just a little bit easier, and lifts a load off her wedding day budget.
The nonprofit Brides Across America teamed up with Impression Bridal in Kennesaw. The semi-annual event gifts around 2,000 wedding gowns to military members and first responders across the nation.
