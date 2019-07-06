ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It has been just over a week since 19-year-old Logan Simmons jumped out of the drive-through window to save a child’s life. While this his heroic action was just a simple act of kindness for Logan, the community wanted to say thank you. Logan doesn’t have a car of his own so he relies on his mother and siblings to get him to and from work every day. When brothers Patrick and Matt KLUG heard that, they were eager to help.
Patrick Klug says, “ what caught our attention was the story and what made us want to help was not just the story but also that he lost his dad.“
Patrick and Matt KLUG are the founders of November Smile’s, a nonprofit that spotlights people who lost someone to cancer. They lost both their parents to cancer a few years ago so when they found out that’s also how Logan‘s dad passed, they started a go fund me page to help him out.
As of Saturday , dozens of people donated over $3500 towards the $10,000 goal. They’re all hopeful it can get Logan the car he deserves.
Logan says, it actually touched me really hard because all of these people are thanking me for something I feel like I had to do so just saying it… I check it every day and I’m like OMG when I see it.“
If the goal is reached, Logan hopes to buy a Toyota 4-Runner.
Here's the Gofundme
