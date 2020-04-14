Nonprofit Launches Quarantine Challenge

ATLANTA GA (CBS46) As most people quarantine in their homes one local veteran nonprofit issues a challenge to get you off your couch and doing something
“We have a special workout challenge called the quarantine crusher that’s launching this week,” said Team Red White and Blue Area Director Scott Tekesky.
The local nonprofit that serves veterans says even though we are separated it don’t mean we can’t come together. “While we’re isolated and we’re sheltered in place, the community is not gone and I think people are starting to realize that as we shelter in place we really need each other, ” added Tekesky.
He adds the month long initiative will challenge people to get active physically as well as inspire others. “Each day there will be a physical workout that you can complete and then a challenge to reach out to someone in the community and let them know that you’re here and you care about them.”
Veteran Chad Mays is among those participating, “Now we have multiple virtual challenges going on simultaneously and we still have that way to maintain that camaraderie and kind of have that fun competing with each other and have challenges daily,” said Mays.
The Quarantine Crusher Challenge runs from April 14 to May 15 and it is open to everyone not just veterans. to participate just download the Team Red White and Blue app.
