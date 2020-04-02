DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The non-profit group Warrior Alliance is doing its part to protect veterans by creating a survey to better understand how the coronavirus is impacting vets.
“We want to be proactive,” said Jarrad Turner, with Warrior Alliance. They created a COVID-19 survey to figure out which veterans and National Guard members are in need and to better help them get assistance.
“You can’t connect people to resources if you don’t know what their needs are”, added Turner. He says the survey is a way to figure that out, and noted that the process takes less than five minutes. So far they have received more than 300 responses and say the results show an increase in the demand for help.
“The greatest need that we have had is financial need. We have employment needs, we have housing needs, and we also have needs for veterans when it comes to food,” said Turner.
Several large donations have been made to the United Way to be distributed to smaller nonprofits helping veterans. Turner says the information collected by the survey will make sure that money goes to the right place.
“Once you take the survey, a member of my team will then go ahead and reach out to you and we connect them with those partners, and those partners will then address those needs.
For more details on the survey, click here.
