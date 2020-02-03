ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) - From a foam ceiling to rotted wood, House Proud Atlanta crews worked hard to make repairs to a veteran's home.

“We are gutting a bathroom for a senior veteran homeowner the foot boards were bad the toilet needed to be replace all the wall tile was no longer good," said Lisa Flowers of House Proud Atlanta.

The nonprofit repairs homes for seniors, veterans and the disabled. In November, CBS46 aired a story on veteran Gonza Shockley, an 86-year-old, who was among the first women to join the Air Force back in the early 50’s. But, a few years ago the pipes under her home burst leaving her nowhere to call home.

“The house here was not livable and I was tired of staying with this person or that person I want my own,” said Shockley.

After seeing our story, House Proud Atlanta solicited donations to complete the repairs, paying about $10,000. A contractor donated a similar amount in labor cost.

“I thank you,” Shockley said while tearing up.

House Proud Atlanta said they are still in need of donations to help build a ramp and renovate Shockley’s kitchen.