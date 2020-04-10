ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The metro Atlanta area has a slew of nonprofits working to help veterans but in the wake of the coronavirus many of those organizations are joining forces.
“We quickly realized that this being such an unprecedented situation we were going to be a lot more successful and a lot more capable of serving the veteran community if we work together,” said Scott Tekesky from Team Red White and Blue.
Tekesky said local nonprofits are coming together to streamline the process of helping veterans during the pandemic.
“Not just team Red White and Blue, but the Warrier Alliance, the Mission Continues, the Travis Manny Foundation, Team Rubicon, Mission Rollcall. I could go on," said Tekesky. "We got together and said they need to consolidate a place for military veterans that are struggling and having a hard time because of the COVID-19 crisis” Tekesky added.
That one place is the Warrier Alliance website. Veterans in need can visit the site and fill out a basic questionnaire. Then information is then sent to all of the nonprofits, and the organization that can best assist fills the need.
“Instead of having to do your own searches and try to do the vetting process you can go to one place. If you need assistance with the mental aspect you can do that, if it’s physical we have the personal challenges,” added Chad Mays, a Marine Corps Veteran.
Mays says streamlining the process under one umbrella reduces the delay in getting assistance.
"The veteran help doesn’t have to call multiple places before finding the right organization."
