GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) People at a Department of Driving Services in Norcross were in for quite the surprise Wednesday afternoon when a driver crashed into the building.
Around 12:26 p.m. a driver was either trying to park or possibly exiting the gas station next door when the vehicle made its way through the testing area of the building located on Beaver Ruin Road.
According to Norcross Police, the driver of the Lexus 350 was not taking a road test. Police believe the unidentified driver lost control of the SUV.
Two people were in the part of the building the SUV crashed into. One was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The office closed the rest of the day while crews worked to fix the damage.
The DDS will decide Wednesday night if the office will re-open Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.