NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) – A Norcross family is in need of help after flames from a fire in the apartment below them destroyed all of their belongings.
The fire broke out Sunday morning at the Elevate at Jackson Creek apartments on Sunrise Village Lane. Nene Fennell and her two kids were able to get out safely, but they lost everything.
“We lost all our clothes, because the kids ran out in socks and whatever they were wearing,” said Fennell. “We lost clothes, shoes, computers, our living room set, bedroom set, you name it, we lost it.”
Fennell’s apartment was one of three that sustained severe fire damage.
After further investigation it was determined that the fire was accidental, and as a result of flammable liquids being improperly stored near a hot water heater.
If you'd like to help this family, a GoFundMe page has been set up on their behalf.
