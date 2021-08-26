ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man from Norcross is accused of killing a stranger in South Beach while the victim was eating with his family at a restaurant.
22-year-old Tamarius David Jr faces multiple charges from the shooting which happened on Tuesday. Investigators say he randomly started shooting at two men outside of a café and one of them was not hurt and the other was shot multiple times.
Police performed CPR on the victim but died just minutes after. Relatives identified the victim as 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield of Colorado.
Video shows when police found the suspect nearby, ordered him to drop the gun which he died and as he was being handcuffed, he smiled.
In an arrest report, he told police he was high on mushrooms which made him feel empowered and he randomly chose two people to shoot. He is currently in police custody.
