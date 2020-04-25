SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – A man is behind bars, charged with a slew of crimes after a fatal hit-and-run in Sandy Springs Friday evening.
The fatal incident happened around 6 p.m. Glenridge Drive just north of I-285.
Sandy Springs Police were dispatched to the area after reports of a hit-and-run incident involving a bicyclist. Upon arrival, officers discovered 57-year-old Felix Mayer of Dunwoody who appeared to have suffered fatal injuries.
After further investigation, it was revealed that a white pick-up truck, traveling northbound struck the Mayer and fled the scene.
Early Saturday morning, police located the suspect, Leonardo Angulo Banos, 42, of Norcross in the Hope Road and Roswell Road area. Banos was arrested without incident and his pick-up truck was taken to the Sandy Springs Police Department for processing.
According to authorities, Banos was charged with Felony Vehicular Homicide, Felony Hit-and-Run, Reckless Driving, Distracted Driving, Failure to Maintain Lane along with other pending charges.
He was as transported to Fulton County Jail.
