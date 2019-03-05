FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- A Norcross is sitting in a jail Tuesday night after authorities said he threatened to kidnap a Forsyth County Chief Superior Court Judge.
William Francis Holmes, 36, was arrested and charged with intimidation or injury of a court officer after he allegedly entered Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley’s courtroom on March 4, and demanded to speak with the judge, according to officials.
An official with the sheriff's office said Holmes entered the courtroom during a break and “loudly proclaimed” that he wanted to speak with Bagley because of the imprisonment of “his wife and his property.”
The official also said Holmes approached a female in the hallway stating that he wanted to meet some like-minded people so he could kidnap Judge Bagley.
Holmes is being held in the Forsyth County Jail under no bond.
