NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Norcross Police terminated an officer after an investigation determined that he allegedly pandered for sex with a prostitute.
The investigation stemmed from a mid-November, 2021 incident where the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office contacted Norcross Police with information that an Officer, identified as Kevin Day, had committed acts of pandering for sex. The two departments worked in the following weeks to confirm the credibility of the information.
On Jan. 6, 2022, Norcross Police announced that Day had committed the act, additionally having violated of GCIC and CJIS regulations when he queried the state computer database for the names of people he had no legal justification to query. Officials also noted that Day's actions violated the code of ethics and his oath of office. Day was terminated from the Norcross Police Department the next day.
Day was charged Tuesday with two counts of GCIC violations, two counts of oath of office, and two counts of pandering for sex.
Norcross Chief of Police Bill Grogan released a statement on the incident, saying, "Day’s actions were immoral, unethical and without integrity, all of which are the core requirements of our profession and will never be tolerated. We are a state-certified, CALEA-accredited department—one of only 26 (out of 152) city police departments in the State of Georgia to receive this designation. We receive training on GCIC regulations and ethics, morality and integrity, not just annually but multiple times each year and throughout our careers. There are absolutely no excuses for Day’s actions. As members of law enforcement, we are oath-bound to uphold the law; no one is above it. He has absolutely no business being a part of this great profession that I, and so many others, have worked entire careers trying to make better. I will do whatever it takes to ensure the safety and protection of our citizens and maintain the highest possible reputation for this police department, this profession and this city.”
