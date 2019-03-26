ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Norfolk Southern will bring approximately 850 jobs to Atlanta when its newest Atlanta HQ is completed and occupied in 2021.
The property will be located on a 3.4-acre property at 650 West Peachtree St., between Ponce de Leon Avenue and Third Street. The new building will feature approximately 750,000 square feet of office space.
“This is an exciting day for Norfolk Southern: We break ground on a new headquarters building, and equally important, begin a new chapter of our railroad’s proud history in Atlanta,” said James A. Squires, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Today, we celebrate the start of an exciting era of collaboration and alignment for the NS corporate team that will benefit our employees, our customers, our shareholders, and the communities we serve.”
A campus-style hub will connect the two towers, serving as a destination for employees to work and socialize throughout the day. Outside, a lush entry plaza will welcome employees, guests, and neighbors into the building’s main lobby, where they can enjoy soaring ceilings, beautiful views, and a bustling coffee shop open to the public.
“Cousins is thrilled to partner with Norfolk Southern to develop their new corporate headquarters in Atlanta,” said Colin Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Cousins Properties. “We share their vision in creating an iconic project that will have a positive impact on the Midtown community and the Norfolk Southern team.”
Currently, more than 2,000 Norfolk Southern employees work in Midtown Atlanta at the company’s Peachtree Street operations center.
Norfolk Southern’s migration to Atlanta has already begun, with another 300-plus dispatchers already relocated and in place at the company’s newly opened Network Operations Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.