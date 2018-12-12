ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- After months of negotiating, Governor Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Norfolk Southern will move their headquarters to Atlanta.
As the number one state for business six years in a row, Georgia has become a preferred location for Fortune 500 companies like Norfolk Southern.
The railroad giant is a major transporter of automotive products, coal and industrial products and operates in 22 states.
The company already has an office off of Peachtree Street and employs more than 4700 Georgians.
They will relocate to a campus off of West Peachtree Street in Midtown.
