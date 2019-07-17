CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Norfolk Southern has partnered with Waze, a GPS navigation app, to increase driver awareness around railroad crossings in the City of South Fulton and some areas of Clayton County.
According to Norfolk Southern, since 2000 there have been 23 reported highway vehicle train incidents at four crossings located in Clayton County and the City of South Fulton.
Norfolk Southern is the first Class I freight railroad in the U.S. to partner with Waze. The company hopes the additional railroad and traffic safety tips will help prevent future vehicle train incidents.
For more information on Norfolk Southern’s ‘Safe Tracks, Safe Towns’ initiative, click here.
