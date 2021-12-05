ATLANTA (CBS46) -- North Atlanta High School Administration sent an urgent message to parents, students and staff Sunday night.
The email was sent at 8 p.m. alerting people to a social media post from some North Atlanta High School students allegedly referring to a threat of a school shooting Monday.
NAHS administration made sure to swat down the rumors, confirming to parents that there was no indication of a threat, however extra security and police would be on standby just in case.
The email finished stressing the importance of school safety in APS and at North Atlanta High School.
