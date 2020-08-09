ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just after 8 O’clock Sunday morning, a strong earthquake shook the town of Sparta, North Carolina.
The 5.1 magnitude quake knocked food off shelves at a nearby Food Lion and caused a road near the epicenter to split in two.
Andrew Newman is a seismologist at Georgia Tech and said the earthquake was so powerful it could be felt more than 300 miles away here in metro Atlanta.
“We see in that region, around that region a magnitude 5 earthquake about once every 25-years,” Newman said. “The crust beneath us is actually much stronger and there are a lot less fractures in it so when you hit it it’s like hitting a really hard piece of glass and it sort of vibrates through the entire thing.”
Many people commented about the experience on the CBS46 Facebook page, including Jenny Williams who lives in Conyers.
“So about 8:00 my bed started shaking and I was like am I imagining this? I was like what’s happening here; and it was almost like it was floating and shaking and I was like I know this is not an earthquake. It cannot be an earthquake,” Williams said.
It turns out it was one of the biggest earthquakes in the region in nearly a century.
“It could be really long-term effects from the removal of the ice sheets about 12,000 years ago. It was about 2 km or a mile of ice that was sitting over the northern part of North America that melted. When that melted the land popped back up and we are still feeling the stresses from that,” Newman said.
“So, I was like okay I’ve got butterflies in my stomach, now I’m nervous and it’s so crazy because I’m always in California and I’ve never experienced an earthquake, but here in Georgia I get an earthquake,” Williams said.
Newman said you don't need to worry about the structural stability of your home here in metro Atlanta. And if you ever find yourself near the epicenter of an earthquake you should always drop to the ground, cover your head and hold yourself in place until the quake is over.
