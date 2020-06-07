SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A North Carolina woman was killed in Sandy Springs Saturday night. The suspect in the deadly shooting ran from the scene, attempting to carjack several drivers, shooting one of them.
Sandy Springs police told CBS46 News the shooting was domestic related. Officers were called to 6120 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road. They found 24-year-old Sherika Monique Little. The Wadesboro, North Carolina, woman had been shot. She later died at the hospital.
Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect who had run from the scene.
Police later learned a male matching the description of the suspect, 25-year-old Fortune Jaquan Spencer, was attempting to carjack a driver near the intersection of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Hammond Drive. Police suspect Spencer of shooting that driver before running away without taking the car. Spencer is accused of approaching a second driver and carjacking that vehicle without harming the driver, but the suspect wrecked the car he had stolen near Central Park Drive.
After the wreck, police said Spencer ran from the car and attempted to carjack other vehicles on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road. One of the vehicles he targeted struck Spencer. He was later caught by Sandy Springs police.
The carjacked driver who was shot is expected to recover. His wounds were non-life-threatening according to police.
Investigators said that Spencer, the suspected carjacker, is from Lilesville, North Carolina. He was in a relationship with Little.
Spencer will be charged with murder, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of felony, motor vehicle hijacking, attempted motor vehicle hijacking and aggravated assault.
Additional charges are anticipated at the conclusion of the investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact SSPD at 770-551-2591.
