ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A special weather statement has been issued for several north Georgia counties as light scattered snow flurries could accumulate overnight.
Overnight lows are expected to fall below the freezing mark, changing any light rain to snow flurries.
Minor snow accumulations of up to a half-inch are possible at elevations above 2,000 feet on grassy and elevated surfaces.
While no significant impacts are anticipated, a few slick spots are possible on bridges and overpasses as temperatures fall below freezing overnight.
Outside of the higher elevations, a few snow flurries may be possible with no accumulations or impacts.
In metro Atlanta, expect clear skies through the weekend with frigid overnight lows plummeting to the freezing mark or below.
Daytime highs will warm into the 50s and we'll get even higher as we head into next weekend.
It’s snowing in Hiawassee! Picture from Timothy Garrett on FB.A few snow showers are possible tonight but no significant accumulation/road problems are expected. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/i4f93mAtpg— Molly McCollum (@WXMolly) January 4, 2020
