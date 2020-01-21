ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – North Georgia Zoo will co-host "Cheers for Charity - Australia," a benefit for Australian wildlife relief to encourage people to connect with animals in crisis due to recent wildfires.
Over the past several weeks wildfires have consumed over 40,000 square miles in Australia, including brushlands, rainforests, and national parks. By some estimates, as many as one billion animals have perished in the wildfires, with many more injured or homeless.
The event takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Live! At the Battery next to Truist Park (formerly SunTrust Park).
All proceeds from ticket sales will be going directly to the World Wildlife Fund - Australia to aid in recovery efforts taking place in Australia.
Tickets can be purchased via Facebook on the Cheers for Charity – Australia Wildlife Fund page.
Additional hosts include Live! At the Battery, Rock for Rescues, AWARE Wildlife Rescue and Ketel One Vodka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.