ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Public schools in the following Georgia counties have a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday, February 11, 2020:
Towns County Schools
Fannin County Schools
Dawson County Schools
Polk County Schools
Public schools in the following Georgia counties are closed on Tuesday, February 11, 2020:
Bartow County Schools
Calhoun City Schools
Habersham County Schools
Union County Schools
Pickens County
Public schools in the following Georgia cities are closed on Tuesday, February 11, 2020:
Public schools in the following Georgia cities have a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday, February 11, 2020:
Rome City School
