ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Public schools in the following Georgia counties have a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday, February 11, 2020:

Towns County Schools

Fannin County Schools

Dawson County Schools

Polk County Schools

Public schools in the following Georgia counties are closed on Tuesday, February 11, 2020: 

Bartow County Schools

Calhoun City Schools

Habersham County Schools

Union County Schools

Pickens County

Public schools in the following Georgia cities are closed on Tuesday, February 11, 2020: 

Public schools in the following Georgia cities have a two-hour delayed start on Tuesday, February 11, 2020: 

Rome City School

