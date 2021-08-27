CATTOSA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, and the state of Georgia, a school district up near the Tennessee state line is making big changes.
The Catoosa County School District announced Thursday it is starting a three-week COVID-19 mitigation step to minimize the number of positive cases and students and staff in quarantine.
According to the district, 370 students and 55 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, 2,130 students and 120 staff are currently in quarantine.
To help mitigate those issues, the district is transitioning to an alternate schedule for the next three weeks.
Next week, all students will take part in virtual learning from home. the following 10 days, they will move to a hybrid schedule, with only two in-person learning days per week. Tentatively, all students and staff are scheduled to return to class on Monday, Sept. 20.
For more on the COVID-19 issues in the Catoosa County School District, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.