ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) We have a couple of north Georgia school districts that have cancelled class Thursday. Click here for a FULL list
North Georgia schools cancel classes for Thursday
- WGCL Digital Team
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Thank God I'm alive': FedEx driver survives 75-foot fall off highway bridge
- Young construction worker killed on the clock, suspect refuses blood test
- Upscale Atlanta neighbors wonder if shopping shortage is tied to retail racism
- 'Please let me go': Video shows police officer arresting 6-year-old girl at school
- Allatoona Lake levels 20 feet higher than it should be
- New law hopes to end Section 8 voucher discrimination
- Wife of slain Atlanta police officer appears in court charged with his murder
- Report: California prisoner confesses to killing 2 child molesters
- Missing 6-month-old boy in North Carolina found dead, authorities say
- KFC will start selling a 'Fried Chicken & Donut' sandwich nationwide on Monday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.