ATLANTA (CBS46) -- North Georgia Technical College announced Sunday the school's president, Dr. Mark Ivester, died due to COVID-19.
The school made the announcement in a Facebook post that said plans for services would be announced at a later time and asked for prayers for Dr. Ivester's wife and family.
With incredibly heavy hearts, we are so sad to say that Dr. Mark Ivester passed away last night around midnight after...Posted by North Georgia Technical College on Sunday, September 13, 2020
According to Now Habersham, Ivester served as president of NGTC for four years before passing away late Saturday. Now Habersham reported Ivester got sick on August 5 and was hospitalized on August 16 and spent the last month in intensive care.
